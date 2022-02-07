No, You’re Not Going Crazy in ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.’

No, You Aren’t Going Crazy in ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.’

Fans of Before the 90 Days may have felt a sense of déjà vu while watching episode 9 on Sunday night.

While there was new footage with couples like Jasmine and Gino, the scenes with Caleb and Alina had already been seen.

TLC is repeating footage of the couple, according to fans, because Alina was fired after making racist comments on her social media pages.

Alina, who starred in Before the 90 Days, was recently criticized after some of her social media posts were discovered.

Some of her posts used derogatory language toward African-Americans, while others mocked Muslim culture.

TLC fired Alina, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, on April 24, 2022.

According to them, the network is scrambling to cut her and Caleb’s story from the remaining episodes.

“The Ashley’s sources at TLC— the network behind the 90 Day spinoff— tell her that the decision to hack Alina off the show was made over the weekend, due to multiple racist and offensive social media posts she’s made in the past that have continued to surface,” according to the site.

“The Ashley’s sources tell her that the show’s editors are currently scrambling to cut Alina—who hails from Russia and is appearing on the show with her Arizona-based man Caleb Greenwood—out of future episodes,” continued The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

However, episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days have continued to show Alina’s relationship with Caleb since the site made those claims.

Fans noticed something strange about the clips used in episode 9 this week.

Alina wore a custom-made white burlesque outfit for her photoshoot, complete with a rhinestone crown.

Season 5 star Alina from ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ speaks out against stereotypes about dating a disabled person.

You weren’t alone if you thought you were watching footage from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple Alina and Caleb.

Fans of the show flocked to the 90 Day Fiancé subreddit to discuss what they had seen.

“I’m not sure if this was also on the new aired episode but on Discovery(plus), this Alina scene (Caluuub [sic]was mad and went to the gym and Alina helped Elijah finish packing and then Calub [sic]walked out with Elijah and…” wrote one Redditor.

The white burlesque outfit Alina wore for her photoshoot was custom made by hand, including her rhinestone crown.