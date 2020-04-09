Noah Centineo, Joey King, participates in the Live Coronavirus Self-Care series on Netflix’s Instagram

Click here to read the full article.

A number of Netflix’s biggest YA stars gather to discuss the problem of self-sufficiency during the coronavirus pandemic.

Actors such as Noah Centineo (“To All the Boys I Loved Before”), Joey King (“The Kissing Booth”) and Caleb McLaughlin (“Stranger Things”) will have live interviews with mental health experts weekly on video series. The series entitled “Wanna Talk About It” is a collaboration between Netflix and Instagram.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “More from diversity“data-reactid =” 22 “>More from diversity

The first episode in which Centineo talks to Dr. Ken Duckworth, chief medical officer of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), will be live on April 9th ​​on Netflix’s Instagram. The following issues will be published until May 14th.

Some of the other participating stars are Ross Butler (“13 Reasons Why”), Lana Condor (“To All the Boys I Loved Before”), Jerry Harris (“Cheer”) and Alisha Boe (“13 Reasons”) Why ” Each actor will interview mental health experts from organizations such as NAMI, Mental Health America, the Trevor Project, Crisis Text Line and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The interviews discuss the challenges young people face during the global COVID-19 pandemic, and try to answer questions such as what helps if you have insomnia, how you connect during social distance how we deal with fear and what self-care actually means.

The series is the latest example of how Hollywood is turning to live online offerings during this period of mass self-isolation. Almost all late night shows and talk shows during the day have turned online from home to keep their shows on air, while other stars are reading poetry and even gathering for mini-cast meetings.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Best of variety“data-reactid =” 31 “>Best of variety

Sign up for the Variety newsletter. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.