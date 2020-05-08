Noah Cyrus Tells Critics to “Just Chill the F–k Out” in Fiery Clapback

Noah Cyrus did not hold back.

Last Thursday, the 20-year-old songstress and famous younger sister of Miley Cyrus took to social media to give Twitter users a piece of her mind.

“I’m so f–king tired of yall commenting on every d–n thing i do since i was a f–king kid,” she tweeted without mincing words. “Yall are gon say im breathing wrong next.”

The star continued, “I am v aware theres a lot of you who dont like me or the way i look. you guys have made it very clear since i was probably younger than 12. im used to it. but for the younger kids pls dont let them grow up with that kinda hatred. it f–ks someone up just chill the f–k out???”

It’s a subject Cyrus recently addressed in an interview for “The Mischief Issue” of tmrw, in which she recalled “hiding from the world” in her room as a young teenager, away from the bullying she faced, constantly being addressed in relation to her older sister and in comparison to her famous family.

“Somebody not even coming up to you and calling you by your name?” Noah told the magazine. “That’s going to really f–k you up as a kid, make you feel like you don’t f–king even matter to the population—for them to not even know your name.”

She also spoke out against how celebrities are treated online and how people behave on the Internet as if there is no consequence.

“I think what’s weird about people on the Internet is that they think if you have a well-known last name that whatever they say to you may not hurt your feelings or that whatever they say about you couldn’t possibly make its way to you or hurt you,” she said.

“There’s no mercy from people who see you only as public. I would say what bothers me the most is that people think that they can just say whatever the f–k they want, and it doesn’t really have a consequence to it or it doesn’t affect anything ’cause it’s said over the Internet. There’s so much power to the Internet. Whether you’re well-known or not, it still f–king hurts somebody so bad to read the s–t that I’ve been reading since I was so young. So many people get that every day, and it’s so f–ked up, man.”

Back over on Twitter, Cyrus focused on the silver lining. As she tweeted, “I have a beautiful ep coming out may 15 and yall can get the f–k over it.”