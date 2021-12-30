Noah Gavin is the boyfriend of Ben Platt.

Who is Noah Gavin, Ben Platt’s boyfriend?

In September 2021, Ben Platt starred in the hit film Dear Evan Hansen.

When Platt isn’t acting, he can be found at home with his boyfriend, Noah Galvin, who is also involved with the film.

Galvin, a 27-year-old American actor and singer, was born on May 6, 1994.

Galvin began acting in 2013, and he has since appeared in films such as Booksmart, Assassination Nation, and The Two Princes.

Galvin has also had a recurring role as Dr. Galvin on ABC’s The Good Doctor since 2020.

Asher Wolke previously appeared on ABC’s comedy The Real O’Neals.

Galvin has also appeared on Broadway and was his boyfriend’s replacement in Dear Evan Hansen when Platt announced his departure from the musical in 2017 to pursue a career in film.

Platt discussed his relationship with Out magazine recently, revealing that he had found “a partner that I really love, Noah Galvin, my boyfriend.”

Galvin also assisted Platt in overcoming his “fear and apprehension” about reprising his role in Dear Evan Hansen, according to Platt.

“[He] has a really unique ability to help me to…be present where I am and to make the life that’s going on day to day too wonderful not to want to be on the ground for it,” Platt continued.

When Galvin was a guest on the Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine podcast in May 2020, he first revealed their relationship.

“I asked him this morning, ‘Are we allowed to talk about this?’ And he said, ‘Don’t get into our nitty gritty, but yes, people can know,'” Galvin said at the time.

Platt and Galvin aren’t the only Evans who have started dating.

Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross, who both played Evan Hansen on the show at one point, are dating.

In December 2021, Platt shared a photo of himself with Galvin on Instagram, thanking him for his unwavering support.

“2021 sucked a lot of the time, but Platt managed to make it mostly wonderful,” Platt wrote.

Galvin told Vulture magazine in 2016 that he had missed out on playing a straight character because he was “too gay.”

“It was just me and another kid.”

But he’s too gay, says one producer who watches [The Real O’Neals].

It was a disaster.

It made me feel like a scumbag.

“I was like, ‘Well, how did I get this far in the process if I was ‘too gay?'” Galvin explained.

[…]

