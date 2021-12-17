Noah Schnapp of Stranger Things and His Family React to His Ivy League College Acceptance

Stranger Things’ Will Byers, played by Noah Schnapp, shared a video of himself and his family reacting adorably to news of his acceptance into a prestigious university.

Noah Schnapp, the star of Stranger Things, has grown up and is off to college!

On December 5th,

On March 17, the 17-year-old actor shared a TikTok video of himself and his family reacting to the news that he had been accepted to the University of Pennsylvania, which is ranked No.

No. 5 in the Ivy League and No.

US News & World Report ranked it as the number eight national university.

“(hashtag)UPENN2026 BABY,” Noah, who was born and raised in New York, captioned the video.

The former child star, his twin sister Chloe Schnapp, and their parents, Mitchell and Karine Schnapp, stare at a computer screen and erupt in cheers and dance around after learning the happy news in the video, which is set to OneRepublic’s 2013 song “I Lived.”

While Noah, Chloe, and their mother continue to dance, the teens’ father returns to read the screen, a huge smile on his face.

The video is part of a growing trend of social media videos that show high school students and their families’ joyous reactions to receiving acceptance letters from their preferred colleges.

Last December, Chloe shared a video on TikTok that appeared to show her, Noah, and their father reacting with joy after the actor was reportedly accepted into Harvard University’s class of 2025. She later wrote in the comments, “It’s a joke don’t worry.”

Chloe congratulated her twin brother on her Instagram Story after Noah’s recent TikTok, sharing a throwback photo of Noah on a Hoverboard and writing, “THIS KID IS OFF TO UPENN!!!”

“I could not be more proud of you…but pls don’t leave me,” she wrote alongside more photos of the two.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you achieve great things in life,” she added.

“How am I going to live without you in my room 24 hours a day, seven days a week?”

She shared a video of Noah dancing in his restaurant chair while eating a piece of food.

“Next year, party this hard,” she wrote.

“I adore you…please pay me a visit every day…go mf Quakers!”

Noah is best known for his role as Will Byers, Winona Ryder’s youngest son, in the Netflix supernatural series Stranger Things, which premiered in 2016.

