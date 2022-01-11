Noel Radford, a father of 22 children, has a health scare that has Sue terrified and his children begging him not to die.

Noel Radford, father of 22 children, has a health scare, which has Sue terrified and the kids begging him not to die.

Noel Radford, 51, is the father of 22 children, so it’s understandable that his wife Sue, 46, was concerned when doctors told him he was at “high risk” of a heart attack or stroke.

Noel struggles after signing up for the Morecambe 10k in tomorrow’s episode of the family’s Channel 5 show, 22 Kids and Counting.

With only seven weeks to go, Noel sets himself the goal of finishing the race in under an hour, but he finds himself out of breath and aching.

“I run a few hundred yards and I’m knackered and out of breath,” he says in tomorrow’s episode.

It simply does not appear to be the case.

“I don’t want to pass out on the sidewalk.”

Noel goes to the doctor for a full body check-up to make sure everything is okay with his health, but the results aren’t good.

“Your BMI was normal,” the doctor says later after running some tests. “We checked our liver, and that was normal as well.”

“We need to lower your blood pressure because it was slightly elevated.”

Noel, on the other hand, has been told that his high cholesterol puts him at “high risk” for a stroke or heart attack, and that he needs to change his diet and avoid takeaways.

“It’s not what you want to hear, is it? I was surprised to be on the high-risk list,” Noel explained.

“One of the first thoughts that came to mind was of Sue and the kids.”

“I have to do something about this because one of my main goals in life is to be around for as long as possible for the sake of the kids.”

The news unsurprisingly worried the family.

“I’m glad Noel is taking his health seriously and getting a checkup,” Sue says.

“We have a large family, and he is the primary breadwinner. He works extremely hard for us, and we need him to stay with us as long as possible.”

“I don’t want his [Noel’s] cholesterol to skyrocket and him have a heart attack, because that wouldn’t be good, because he could die,” Max, 13, adds.

“To put it bluntly, I don’t want my father to die.”

Noel embarks on a healthy-eating regimen and continues his running training.

For the sake of my children, one of my main goals in life is to live as long as possible, so I need to take action.

When he has a momentary lapse and eats a McDonald’s in his car, he is caught by Tillie, who scolds him.

