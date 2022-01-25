Noel Radford, a father of 22 children, is faced with a difficult decision as their 10-bed millionaire mansion’s bitter bedroom rivalry erupts.

Noel Radford, a father of 22 children, is confronted with a difficult decision as their 10-bedroom millionaire mansion becomes engulfed in a bitter battle over bedrooms.

Finding your own space while being a member of the United Kingdom’s largest family may seem impossible.

As a result, quarrels and rivalries over coveted bedrooms are almost certain to arise.

Sue and Noel, as well as their countless children and four dogs, all live in the same house.

Despite the fact that the family lives in a 10-bedroom Victorian semi-detached house, many of the children have to share bedrooms.

Chloe, 26, has moved in with her boyfriend Jake, sparking a feud for her old room.

“Space is at a premium in the Radford house,” Luke, 20, explained.

Katie, 18, who shares a room with three sisters, argues that she should have Chloe’s room.

Luke, the house’s oldest Radford child, 20, wants the room as well.

So it’s up to Noel to decide who gets the house’s most coveted room.

Because the bedroom is up for grabs, Noel asks Katie and Luke to each make a case to Sue and him for why they should have the private room.

Because bedrooms are limited in the Radford house, their pitches must be compelling enough to win them a room.

“Unfortunately, one of you will be upset,” Noel said before announcing who would have their own room.

There are never enough bedrooms to keep everyone happy, so ensuring that everyone has their own space is a balancing act.

Sue Radford, a mother of 22 with a £30,000 Range Rover, an outdoor cinema, and a hot tub, previously told us about her millionaire lifestyle.

In other news, the Radfords revealed the mayhem that ensued when they went on a large family walk during lockdown.

And Britain’s biggest family, the Radfords, grows even bigger as Chloe, 26, announces her pregnancy.