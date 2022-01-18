Noella Bergener Discusses Her Road to ‘RHOC,’ Beefing With Heather Dubrow, and Her Divorce (Exclusive)

Noella Bergener on Joining ‘RHOC,’ Beefing With Heather Dubrow, and Divorce (Exclusive)

Noella Bergener is more than just a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills.

She’s also a big fan of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I know admitting this is the kiss of death, but I’m always honest, so why stop now?” the Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 newbie confesses to ET via video chat.

“I watched every single episode of almost every single franchise’s entire season.”

Bravo is one of my favorite television shows.

The show is fantastic.

That’s something I’m not ashamed to admit.

I’m not sure why admitting that is such a bad thing.”

In her defense, she adds, “But I’m also a human being who can meet and get to know people.”

“That’s why I can easily say that I’m surprised Shannon [Beador] and I bonded so quickly, because seeing people in a certain format can sometimes change your opinion of them.”

But every woman I met, every conversation I had, and every relationship I formed were all genuine.

I believe you can see that, and if others can’t, I don’t believe they’re seeing what I’m seeing because it truly came from my heart and is genuine.”

The story of how Noella got onto RHOC has gotten a lot of attention. Her estranged husband, James Bergener, claimed on Instagram last year that Noella became obsessed with being on the show and chose it over their family.

In the early weeks of filming season 16, Noella’s marriage fell apart, with James serving her with divorce papers from Puerto Rico after news broke that he was in financial trouble, with reports of tax issues popping up on “the blogs” (as they’re known in the Housewives world).

“I had no idea what I was getting myself into when I signed up.”

“I never would’ve done this if I had any inkling that this would be it,” she says.

“If [James] sat me down and said, ‘Listen, I love you,’ that would be enough for me.

We’ll figure it out, but I won’t be able to appear on the show due to optics.

Is it a no-brainer whether you’re in or out?’

My family is pictured here.

This is the most important thing to me.

That is the purpose of my life.

“Forget about the show.”

,.

