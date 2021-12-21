‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ star Noella Bergener claims her husband “fled the state to avoid service” and hasn’t seen their son in years.

﻿Noella Bergener of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ claims her husband ‘fled the state to avoid service’ and hasn’t seen their son in years.

Despite filming The Real Housewives of Orange County five months ago, Noella Bergener says she hasn’t learned much about her financial situation or why her husband James left the country.

Bergener revealed in the most recent episode that her husband was in serious financial trouble.

She was, however, taken aback when she was unexpectedly served with divorce papers.

While he was hiding in Puerto Rico, her husband had the papers served on her.

Bergener recently talked about how she had to watch her initial shock and pain.

“BRUTAL to relive 5 months ago when my husband and partner of 6 years left the house with his toothbrush, leaving behind his life, family, and home,” she wrote on Instagram.

“From Puerto Rico, he served divorce papers on us, putting an end to our marriage.”

“Which he doesn’t qualify for because we’re both California residents and have had no problems in our marriage there,” she continued.

“We had been arguing since I learned of his tax debts through gossip sites three weeks prior and was perplexed by his push to sell our vacation home to cover them,” she continued.

“To this day, James has not paid a visit to our son or provided me with any explanation for his absence.

To avoid service, he has fled the state.”

Bergener revealed to her RHOC friends that she didn’t have access to her credit cards.

She admitted that she is still in financial trouble five months later.

“My cards are still blocked, he hasn’t paid a penny in child support, he has stopped paying for our home, and he is currently delaying our divorce unless I sign a statement admitting to lying about him, his business partner, and his brand.”

I told the truth and have all the receipts to prove it.

“If anything, I protected my husband by not speaking about his problems and instead focusing on my own journey through this now-divorced relationship,” she wrote.

At the same time, she expressed her desire for her child’s health as his father.

“After his departure, I made the decision to continue with the RHOC,” she explained.

