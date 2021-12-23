Noella Bergener of the Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOA) weeps and claims her husband James is ‘MISSING’ after he’shut off her credit cards’ and filed for divorce.

Noella Bergener of the Real Housewives of Orange County sobs and claims her husband James is ‘MISSING’ after he’shut off her credit cards’ and filed for divorce.

During Wednesday’s episode of Bravo, the Bravo star sobbed over her estranged husband’s disappearance.

Noella revealed she had received divorce papers from James the day before while eating lunch with her friend Nicole James.

“I still need to find him in order to turn back on the credit cards, make sure that rent gets paid, and afford my son’s therapy,” she said, adding that she doesn’t know where her husband is.

“I know we left,” Noella replied when Nicole asked if she “thinks he left.”

He snatched up his tooth brush.”

Nicole then inquired as to whether he had blocked Noella’s phone number, so Noella dialed his number, which rang until she reached his voicemail.

Noella continued to cry and repeatedly asked Nicole to hug her before her friend stood up and hugged her.

“I don’t know what the next step is and all I can think about in my head is ‘I don’t know,’ and that’s a very scary place for me to be because I’ve never had a day in my life where I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” the new RHOC star continued to cry in a confessional.

She then slammed Nicole for comforting her by saying, “It’ll all work out.”

“I believe our perspectives on friendship are vastly different,” Noella said.

“I need someone to wrap my arms around me and say, ‘I know.'”

I’ve been there.’ For the first time, I need friends to really show up for me.”

Noella cried as she said she’s “having a breakdown” and “my life is falling apart” at the end of the segment.

Many Bravo viewers were dissatisfied with Nicole’s comforting of Noella, and took to Twitter to criticize her.