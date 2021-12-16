Noella Bergener of the Real Housewives of Orange County weeps as her husband’shuts off her credit cards’ after serving her divorce papers amid a $6 million tax debt.

Noella Bergener of the Real Housewives of Orange County weeps as her husband’shuts off her credit cards’ after serving her divorce papers amid a (dollar)6 million tax debt.

After serving her divorce papers amid his (dollar)6 MILLION tax debt, RHOC’s Noella Bergener sobs as her husband “shut off her credit cards.”

The reality star was shocked to learn of her husband, James Bergener’s, massive tax debt before being served divorce papers on tonight’s Bravo episode.

Shannon Beador, the RHOC newbie’s costar and friend, was emotionally distressed and cried as she explained the difficult situation.

“Someone came to serve papers, divorce papers,” says the narrator.

He’s been in Puerto Rico for a while.

Noella cried out, “And it’s all in Spanish.”

Shannon could only ask, “What?” as she clutched her chest in disbelief.

“His wardrobe is here, his stuff is here… his car is here,” Noella continued.

His life has come to a close.

The credit cards were disabled by him.

“I have no idea where I am.”

I’m completely stumped and have no idea what to do.

I’m at a loss for words.

I’m having a nightmare.

It was just a horrible nightmare.

I’m trying to get in touch with an attorney to see what the next steps are.”

“He made an error and he needs to repair it,” the brunette beauty explained after learning of his “secret” tax debts.

“However, I never expected this to be the end of our relationship.”

I never imagined that being a single mother with our son would be the case.

“All I want is for my husband to come over and tell me what’s going on, because my son was just diagnosed with Autism in May.”

In June, my mother was admitted to the hospital.”

Noella’s husband owes the IRS (dollar)5.8 million in back taxes from 2018.

Noella initially claimed she knew “nothing” about his financial problems, and when he did tell her, she assumed it was just one tax lien for (dollar)4 million.

A second lien, however, added another (dollar)2 million to their massive debt ceiling, bringing the total amount owed to the IRS to almost (dollar)6 million.

Noella is seeking legal and physical custody of their two-year-old son, James Jr., according to The Sun.

Noella has asked James to pay spousal support as well as her attorney fees, according to court documents obtained exclusively by The Sun.

The reality star, who was first confirmed as one of the newest OC Housewives by The Sun earlier this year, said in the documents that she would allow James visitation with the child.

Any child support that is awarded is ultimately decided by the court.

Noella stated in the new petition that she is unaware of the

