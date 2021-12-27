Noella Bergener’s Husband Finally Speaks Out About Divorce Drama On ‘RHOC’

Noella Bergener’s Husband Finally Speaks Out About Their Divorce Drama On ‘RHOC’

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Noella Bergener made a splash with a storyline.

When she got the shocking news that her husband James Bergener had filed for divorce, the new housewife was in the middle of filming season 16.

Noella was taken aback by the situation, and things are getting a little tangled on social media, prompting James to speak up.

James is giving his side of the story after Noella said she was taken aback when she was served with divorce papers while filming RHOC.

Noella claims that James abandoned their child when he moved to Puerto Rico from California.

“In Puerto Rico, my divorce from Noella was granted on December 8.

“It’s something I never want to have to do,” he said in an Instagram video.

“I’ve always believed in Noella and everything she’s wanted to achieve.

Her lifelong ambition was to appear on the show.”

The reality show’s producers “vetted” Noella’s home years before she was cast to see if they could film there if she was cast, according to James.

Noella’s estranged husband expressed delight when she was finally given an orange, but noted a change in her behavior shortly afterward.

“As the filming progressed, she changed.

Our entire focus shifted to the show.

We didn’t talk much, and when we did, it resulted in fights,” he added.

“She hired an attorney, and shortly after that, my attorney contacted me and said, ‘Noella is filing for divorce.’ I had to leave.”

“Noella preferred the show to me and my family,” James concluded.

“I adore Noella, but I’m no longer sure who she is.”

Finally, James stated that he is “healthy and happy” since the split and is “focused on being a better person” for himself and his son.

Noella took to Instagram to refute some of James’ claims after he posted a series of videos defending himself against the allegations leveled against him.

It was the first time, according to the RHOC star.

