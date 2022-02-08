Nominations for the 2022 Brit Awards are now available, as well as information on when the ceremony will be broadcast on television.

Nominations for the 2022 Brit Awards are now available, along with information on when the ceremony will air on television.

Due to restrictions imposed by Covid last year, some acts had to be recorded and screened.

The Brits are back, and music fans can expect a night of big name performances.

It’s always a show that features the best of British music.

But how will the year 2022 be remembered? Here’s everything you need to know.

They will be held at the O2 arena in London on Tuesday, February 8th, and will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.

The Brit Awards Red Carpet will be hosted by Clara Amfo and Maya Jama and will air on ITV2 from 7pm to 8pm.

The most nominated artists for this year’s Brit Awards are Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave, and Little Simz.

They were nominated for four awards, including album and artist of the year.

In both categories, Sam Fender will compete against them.

The following are the nominees for this year’s Brit Awards:

Year’s Best Album

Year’s Best Artist

a multinational organization

Artist from around the world

New artist of the year

The best song of the year

Song of the Year: International

The most effective group

The best pop-R&B act

Alternative rock band of the year

The best dancers

Hip hop/grimerap act of the year

The Rising Star of the British

Last year, the British were one of the Government’s pilot events, and they had to mix live and recorded acts, with Coldplay, The Weeknd, and Elton John performing on screen.

This year, they’re back and better than ever, with a lineup that includes all five Artist of the Year nominees.

Ed Sheeran, Sam Fender, Dave, Holly Humberstone, and Little Simz, Anne-Marie, and KSI, as well as Digital Farm Animals, will all perform.

Adele, who recently had to cancel her Las Vegas residency, wrote on social media: “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I’ll be performing at the Brits next week!!”

With his new single “Everything’s Electric,” Liam Gallagher brings some old school guitar-led rock n roll to the table.

Unfortunately, Doja Cat has been dropped from the show after members of her team tested positive for Covid, but it will still be an exciting night.

