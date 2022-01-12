Nominations for the SAG Awards in 2022: See the Complete List

Following the Golden Globes on Sunday and ET’s exclusive coverage of the Palm Springs International Film Awards, it’s time for the Screen Actors Guild to honor their own and honor some of the best performances of the year.

On Wednesday, during an Instagram Live event, the nominees for the 28th Annual SAG Awards were revealed.

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens shared the top honorees in film and television, as voted by their acting peers, following an introduction from SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher.

The winners will be revealed during the 2022 SAG Awards, which will take place on Sunday, February 11th.

27 at 5 p.m. on TNT and TBS.

8 p.m. PT

ET is an abbreviation for Electronic

The complete list of nominees is as follows:

In the meantime, for complete SAG Awards coverage, visit ETonline.com.

