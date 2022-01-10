Nominees and Winners for the Golden Globes in 2022

Nominees and Winners for the Golden Globes 2022

This is a show that isn’t like anything else.

The biggest names in entertainment were still recognized as winners, even though no celebrities attended the 2022 Golden Globes and the show was not broadcast on television.

The Golden Globe Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 9.

Despite the fact that the ceremony has been broadcast on television since 1944, it was different this year.

The 90-minute event was closed to celebrities, nominees, and the press, with only members of the Hollywood Foreign Press in attendance.

Furthermore, the show went on without food or drink and focused not only on the winners but also on the HFPA’s philanthropy efforts.

The decision came nearly a year after the Los Angeles Times published an exposé about the organization, detailing allegations of misconduct and diversity issues behind the scenes.

Before announcing the nominees last month, HFPA president Helen Hoehne said, “This has been a year of change and reflection for the HFPA.”

“We have worked tirelessly as an organization for the past eight months to improve. We have also added 21 new members.”

In our 79-year history, it’s the biggest and most diverse.

They’ve brought not only a new perspective, but also ideas that will help us evolve.”

While Power of the Dog and Belfast received the most nominations in the film category, Succession and The Morning Show received the most nominations in the television category.

So, who won on the big night?

Here’s the complete list of winners, which will be updated as the HFPA updates it:

Hannah Einbinder – HacksElle Fanning – The GreatIssa Rae – InsecureTracee Ellis Ross – Black-ishJean Smart – HacksBest Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson – Black-ishNicholas Hoult – The GreatSteve Martin – Only Murders in the BuildingMartin Short – Only Murders in the BuildingJason Sudeikis – Ted LassoBest Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Dramatic Actor of the Year.

