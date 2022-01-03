‘None of Us Deserve You,’ Kristen Bell Says to Husband Dax Shepard on His 47th Birthday.

‘None of Us Deserve You,’ Kristen Bell says of her 47-year-old husband Dax Shepard.

Kristen Bell is displaying her affection for her husband Dax Shepard on his birthday.

On his 47th birthday, the actor and podcast host received a sweet message from the 41-year-old actress.

On Instagram, Bell posted photos of the two together, as well as one of him with their daughters, 8-year-old Lincoln and 7-year-old Delta, though he obscured their faces to protect their privacy.

She wrote, “To the most incredible husband and (hashtag)dadbeast I could ever imagine.”

“Laughing, snuggling, and growing with you has been more fun than I could have imagined for the rest of my life.”

Your patience and dedication to our daughters are only surpassed by your patience and dedication to the hiccups.

You don’t belong to any of us.

You are unique.

To you, stud, I wish you a very happy birthday.

Since 2013, Bell and Shepard have been married.

The couple has been remarkably candid about their relationship, including their disagreements during quarantine and their visits to therapy.

During her June appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Bell explained that she goes to therapy separately from Shepard so they can “talk s**t about each other.”

“What we’ve been doing for the past couple of months is I’ll go see [our therapist]on Zoom every two weeks or so and complain about Dax,” she explained.

“And then he’ll tell me all the reasons why I’m wrong, and then Dax will do the same, and by the time we meet up in the evening, we’ll be back in love.”

“Any disagreement is always a safer place when you have a third party moderating it,” she added.

“Because defense mechanisms, cortisol, and all that stuff messes up the solution when two people are talking.”

In September 2020, Bell revealed that after Shepard publicly admitted to relapsing with prescription pills after 16 years of sobriety, he told her she could drug test him whenever she wanted, no questions asked.

She also praised his candor in sharing his personal struggles with fans, whether it’s an addiction or a rocky marriage.

“I’ll give him credit if we’re going to talk about who forced who to grow.”

Bell told Self magazine, “[He] elevates vulnerability to an obsessive level.”

