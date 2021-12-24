NORAD Santa Tracker 2021 LIVE – Where is Santa Claus now, and what are the latest updates as he prepares to depart from the North Pole?

NORAD Santa Tracker LIVE 2021 – Where is Father Christmas now, and what are the latest updates as he prepares to leave the North Pole?

You had better be careful, you had better not cry, you had better not pout, and I’ll tell you why…

Santa Claus will be visiting YOUR town!

That’s right, kids: Santa Claus will soon depart from Lapland and travel the globe, delivering gifts to all the good little boys and girls.

Even Prime Minister Boris Johnson won’t be able to make Father Christmas and his reindeer crew work from home this year after they all received negative lateral flow tests this morning.

There was a last-minute hiccup with Rudolph, but it turns out that a bright red nose isn’t a symptom of covid, so he’s been cleared to travel with the rest of the gang.

That means it’ll only be a matter of hours before Santa loads his sleigh with presents, prepares his reindeer, and double-checks Rudolph’s GPS system before setting off safely.

This year, as an added bonus, you can track Father Christmas’ EXACT movements as he travels the globe.

For the most up-to-date information on Santa’s whereabouts, check out our Santa tracker…

Santa will soon be on his way to deliver Christmas gifts all over the world.

Rudolph will be leading Santa as he departs Lapland.

TODAY IS THE LAST DAY TO USE GOOGLE’S FAMOUS Santa Tracker!!!

This year’s edition includes a map that allows you to track down Father Christmas as well as a variety of digital games to play.

You can spend the entire month of December exploring Santa’s Village, taking selfies with him, and playing and learning with his elves!

On Christmas Eve, many families across the United Kingdom will leave a few treats out for Santa and his reindeer to enjoy.

Some people will put out a glass of milk, cookies, or even a festive candy cane.

The custom of leaving things out dates back to Saint Nicholas’ feast day, which is on December 6th.

Children would leave food and drink out for the saint, and the saint’s family would exchange them for gifts over the course of the night, much like we do now with Christmas celebrations.

Santa usually begins his journey halfway around the world from London, at the International Date Line.

For those of us in the United Kingdom, this means that Santa will begin delivering gifts at noon on Christmas Eve.

Then he’ll travel to the South Pacific islands, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Asia, and Africa, before arriving in Western Europe – and the United Kingdom.

He’ll then travel to Canada, the United States, Mexico, and other destinations.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.