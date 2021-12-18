Nordstrom has just slashed the price of this lovely cashmere sweater by 41%.

Nordstrom has slashed the price of this lovely cashmere sweater by 41%.

Cashmere is the obvious choice if you want to treat yourself or a loved one to the most luxurious type of sweater on the market! Cashmere knits are notoriously the softest around, but finding one at a reasonable price is nearly impossible.

Until now, that is!

While out looking for bargains, we came across this adorable V-neck cashmere sweater from Nordstrom, which is currently 40% off! This is a new markdown, and we’re glad we caught it before these knits sold out.

At Nordstrom, the Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater (originally (dollar)119) is on sale for (dollar)70 with free shipping!

Despite the sweater’s simple design, the cashmere material will make you feel like a million bucks! Customers rave about how soft it is and how surprised they are that they were able to get cashmere without breaking the bank.

Its neckline bares just enough skin, while the hemline is just long enough to wear loose or tuck into high-waisted pants, and the sleeves are cuffed at the wrists for a stylish finish.

It also has an ultra-flattering slim fit, according to reviewers, so if you’re not a fan of boxy sweaters, this is a great option!

This is a particularly light knit, according to customers, so if you’re looking for a thicker sweater for the winter, this may not be the right fit.

But here’s the thing about cashmere: it’s light by nature, but it still provides plenty of warmth! We love cashmere knits for the winter because you don’t have to layer up to stay warm.

The feeling was described as “warm but not suffocating” by one reviewer, which sounds perfect!

At Nordstrom, you can get the Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater for just (dollar)70 with free shipping (originally (dollar)119).

This sweater is currently available in a variety of colors and patterns, as well as a striped version.

It comes in traditional neutrals, brighter hues, and pastels, so there’s something for everyone.

You can get your hands on one of these sweaters.

