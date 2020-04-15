Nordstrom has only shortened up to 40 percent of the tips, so you can zoom in style

Yahoo Lifestyle strives to offer you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a percentage of purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Sweet tops and comfortable bottoms are always a classic look in our book. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Regardless of whether you hosted zoom meetings or happy hours, the quarantine has probably made you a pro when you’re in front of the camera. The first tip you learned? If you don’t want to get up, nobody has to see which pants you are wearing. So you can wear the same leggings again for a week without anyone knowing. However, your top must change from meeting to meeting. This is the only thing everyone can see. If your friends, extended family, or worse, your colleagues see you in the same gruesome old sweatshirt that you’ve worn for three weeks, they may need to do an online intervention.

In fact, Walmart’s corporate EVP, Dan Bartlett, told Yahoo Finance that with the increase in zoom meetings and FaceTime gatherings, consumers were the top priority.

“We see an increase in sales for tops, but not for bottoms. So people who are obviously worried from the waist up,” said Bartlett. “These behaviors will change and evolve as people get used to this new lifestyle, though As you like. And we can take that into account both online and in our branches. “

If you run out of tops that have the perfect balance between “looks good in front of the camera” and “comfortable enough not to be thrown away the moment your zoom call ends,” you’re in luck: Nordstrom has one massive sale on selected tops, accessories and jewelry. You know, the only things someone who doesn’t live with you can see in these difficult times.

Check out the styles we crave below.



The whisper-quiet button-down can be worn with jeans as well as leggings. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Rails button-downs are famous for their softness, and this cotton style is no different: the airy, light shirt is available in five bold colors, including a pretty pastel stripe color. Wear this now with leggings or later with denim shorts or skirts.

Wear this draped Henley anywhere, anywhere. (Photo: Nordstrom)

This airy tunic glides past your hips and is long enough to cover your back. Wear it with leggings or skinny jeans.



This stylish top is perfect for spring and cool summer evenings. (Photo: Nordstrom)

This romantic top has dramatic frilled sleeves and a flirty square neckline. While sitting on the chest, the fuzzy peplum pulls away from the body and effectively hides your middle part.



Cozy? It’s right in the name. (Photo: Nordstrom)

This super-soft sweater is perfect for your next zoom meeting, but it’s so comfortable that you don’t want to change it immediately after you finish your call. It is available in both black and gray, although we’re tempted to grab both.

Halogen blouse with a V-neck



This airy V-neck blouse is the ultimate office staple for summer. (Photo: Nordstrom)

This simple but stunning V-neck crepe blouse offers a relaxed fit that’s perfect for putting on jeans, skirts and shorts. The folds on the shoulders give the look a hint of subtle coolness. Available in three cheerful prints (including the polka dot on top) and a classic navy, this is perfect for work and leisure.

