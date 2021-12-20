Nordstrom is having a sale on the joggers that no one wants to take off.

Nordstrom is having a sale on the joggers that shoppers never want to take off.

One of winter’s many irritating side effects has been an increase in our laziness.

We’ve fully committed to hibernation mode, and the only thing on our minds is vegging out on the couch while binge-watching our latest Netflix obsession.

When it’s too cold to go outside, it’s simply all there is to do.

Naturally, we only want to wear the most comfortable clothing possible when we’re at home.

We’ve already decided on an oversized hoodie, but we need some great bottoms to go with it.

That’s why this pair from Zella drew our attention right away.

Over a thousand customers have said that these are their absolute favorite sweatpants to wear, and they never want to take them off!

At Nordstrom, you can get the Zella Live In Pocket Joggers for just (dollar)47 with free shipping (originally $59!).

Are these sweatpants the most comfortable bottoms on the market? They just might be — and they don’t go on sale very often, so this is a rare opportunity! They have a mid-rise waist with an elastic and adjustable drawstring for flexibility.

Like most joggers, they have a loose fit in the hips and thighs and narrow down toward the bottom of the leg.

This results in a slim and attractive silhouette, which is an added bonus!

These pants are available in three colors: black, navy blue, and dark grey.

All of these joggers are made of the same high-quality moisture-wicking fabric, which helps to keep sweat stains at bay while exercising.

You don’t have to be a gym rat to buy these sweatpants, but who knows? Maybe these stylish sweatpants will inspire you to achieve your fitness goals in the new year.

Anything that might help us stay motivated is worth a try!

The Zella Live In Pocket Joggers (originally $59, now $47 with free shipping) are on sale at Nordstrom!

The thing is, Shop With Us isn’t the only one who adores these joggers: they’ve received hundreds of five-star reviews on Nordstrom! Shoppers also shared this fit tip:

