Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale February 2020: Your Guide to the Best Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Attention shoppers, along with all of the amazing Presidents’ Day 2020 sales going on, you can also score deals on all of your favorite brands at the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale!

Here’s everything you need to know to score deeper discounts than ever:

When is the February 2020 Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale?

The sale runs in two phases:

• Early access begins February 13—so if you’re a Nordy Club member, start adding items to your cart now!

• The public sale begins online February 14, with up to 90% off on 20,000+ items.

• The sale lasts through February 17.

What is “First to Shop” Clear the Rack?

Nordy Club members with Insider status and above are first to shop the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale. You can shop a whole day before anyone else. Plus, take extra 25% off red-tag clearance items.

What about shipping?

During the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale, you get free shipping on all orders over $89.

What will be on sale during the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale?

Really, what won’t? The sale features up to 90% off fashion, beauty, home are part of the sale, so you can treat yourself while picking up last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers. And brands? We’re talking Madewell, Free People, Urban Decay, Sam Edelman, Topshop, Something Navy, Nike, you name it.

So whether you’re a Nordy Club Insider or not (though we def recommend joining the Nordy Club), start adding items to you cart now—before they’re gone!

Speaking of sales, check out our 2020 Presidents’ Day Sales deal guides for Lululemon, Walmart, Wayfair and more!