Nordstrom Spring Sale 2020 Is On: Your Guide to the Best Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Shoppers, as you are probably aware, Nordstrom is among the many brands that decided to temporarily close all of its stores, putting the health of its employees and customers first. But Nordstrom is still here to help us at-home shoppers, first offering a limited-time online promo of 25% off sitewide that ended Sunday. Now, it’s been confirmed that the annual Nordstrom Spring Sale is still a go!

Here’s everything you need to know to about the 2020 Nordstrom Spring Sale:

When is the 2020 Nordstrom Spring Sale?

• The Nordstrom Spring Sale begins March 25 at 12:01 a.m. ET. Save up to 70% on top brands, including designer items. Plus, get FREE SHIPPING, digital styling, online order pickup and curbside services at full-line stores as allowed by local regulations.

• The Nordstrom Spring Sale end date has yet to be announced, so snag these deals now.

Are there loyalty deals for Nordy Club members?

• Yes, and how! Nordy Club members can redeem Nordstrom Notes faster than ever during Nordstrom’s biggest bonus points event! From now through March 29, Nordy Club members earn 5 points per dollar spent and Nordstrom cardholders earn 10 points per dollar spent!

• Members get $20 note after $400 spent and cardholders get a $20 after $200 spent.

• Plus, make sure to use your Personal Double Points Day(s) to earn points twice as fast.

What will be on sale during the Nordstrom Spring Sale?

Really, what won’t? We’re talking Free People, Madewell, J.Crew, Topshop, Halogen, Tory Burch, you name it. Plus your favorite beauty brands like Kiehl’s, Becca, Lancôme, First Aid Beauty and more are offering all kinds of gifts with purchase. Some restrictions will apply to designer items, but clearance IS included (at an additional 25% off!). So you can score activewear for your at-home workout, grab always-in-demand denim or start stocking up on spring 2020 trends.

So head on over to Nordstrom to check out the deals.

—Originally published March 18, 2020, at 3:00 a.m. PT