Nordstrom’s Cold Weather Sale: Our 21 Favorite Pieces — Up to 53% Off

Winter is harsh, but with a few helpful hacks, you can get through it in style. Fortunately, Nordstrom has a wide selection of bestselling coats, jackets, and other cold-weather essentials to keep you warm.

Despite the fact that the coldest season has only just begun, we were able to find a slew of items on sale at great prices.

Check out our top picks below if you’re going on a ski weekend or just want to stay comfortable.

Coats can be had for up to 25% off!

The long length keeps you extra warm and cozy while stepping outside on a cold day. Our Absolute Favorite: Winter is no match for this super plush down parka from LLBean!

It used to be (dollar)219, but it’s now only (dollar)164!

ASTR the Label is currently 25% off!

Sweaters don’t have to be boring, and this essential knit proves it with a sleek wrap design and a show-stopping cutout that reveals some skin.

It used to be (dollar)65, but it’s now only (dollar)49!

Vests are 25% off!

When it’s not too cold outside, this Vero Moda puffer vest is the perfect layering piece! Wear it over sweaters or long-sleeve tops to transition between seasons.

It used to cost (dollar)75, but now it’s only (dollar)56!

Fleece is now up to 25% off!

Our Absolute Favorite: Fleece pullover tops are our go-to for lounging in the winter, and we’re obsessed with this version from Billabong, which comes in a ton of fun patterns.

It was (dollar)80 before, but now it’s (dollar)60!

Caslon is up to 25% off!

Our Absolute Favorite: Caslon is known for its luxurious knits, and we’re particularly fond of this open-front cardigan, which has a thicker feel and is ideal for particularly cold days, according to shoppers.

The cost was (dollar)69.

