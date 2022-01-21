Nordstrom’s Most Chic Knit Could Be This Black and White Sweater

This Sweater in Black and White Might Be Nordstrom’s Most Chic Knit

Black and white are at the top of the list when it comes to classic colors that haven’t gone out of style in decades.

To be technical, neither black nor white are colors; they both represent the presence or absence of light.

That’s why, especially when it comes to clothing, the two look so dramatic and fabulous next to one another.

For example, thanks to this Topshop sweater, we discovered the perfect example of how simple and elegant a black and white piece can look!

For (dollar)58 at Nordstrom, you can get the Topshop Colorblock Cowl Neck Sweater with free shipping!

This cowl-neck sweater with a loose fit has become a wardrobe staple.

The bold color-blocking instantly elevates its laid-back aesthetic.

The knit’s top is black, while the majority of the bottom is white, with black stitching along the hem and cuffs to complete the look.

We also like how the two colors flow together without being separated by a harsh line.

It’s a minor detail, but it makes a huge difference.

In fact, the black and white parts of this sweater are stitched separately.

If you look closely, you can see that the black knit is ribbed, whereas the white is flat.

Another factor that demonstrates the careful thought that went into the design process is the minimal touch.

Who said “fast fashion” couldn’t be stylish?

At first glance, this sweater appears to have a lot of versatility.

The hem length is just long enough to be worn loosely with leggings, but for an influencer-approved look, tuck the front into a pair of high-waisted jeans or faux-leather pants.

It’s simple to dress up or down, and it’s extremely comfortable and cozy.

The best part is that it isn't.

