Nordstrom’s Sale Section’s Top 10 New Under (dollar)100 Additions

Nordstrom’s Sale Section’s 10 Best New Under (dollar)100 Additions

We’ve rounded up the best new under (dollar)100 additions to Nordstrom’s sale section, ranging from Barefoot Dreams to Free People to Coach.

We’re here to help you kick off your weekend with some must-have fashion finds from Nordstrom.

If you’re looking for a great deal on your favorite brands like Ugg, Free People, Kate Spade, or Barefoot Dreams, Nordstrom’s sale section has some fantastic deals.

The Ugg Fluffette Slipper, for example, is on sale today for (dollar)70 and comes in a variety of fun colors.

To go along with that, Barefoot Dreams’ Namaste Two-Piece Lounge Set is on sale for (dollar)87, down from (dollar)145.

Check out the best new under (dollar)100 additions to Nordstrom’s sale section below.

Why go out when this luxurious two-piece lounge set from Barefoot Dreams can keep you warm and cozy at home?

This silky set feels “like buttah,” according to one Nordstrom reviewer, and it’s currently 40% off!

Yes, these are the ultra-popular Ugg Ultra Mini Boots that It Girls all over the world can’t seem to get enough of.

We never want to take ours off because they’re so plush and comfortable.

For only (dollar)84, you can get the bright pink dragon fruit color.

This color is so much fun!

We can’t get enough of Free People’s slouchy, oversized sweater.

The Brookside sweater is available in three colors: black, camel, and pink.

It’s a nice cozy piece to have at home and can be styled in a variety of ways.

The best part is that it’s on sale for over 50% off!

This classic cocktail dress with a sweetheart neckline is a great option if you’re looking for a cute figure-flattering dress for Galentine’s or Valentine’s Day.

It’s available in black, off white, bright fuchsia, and electric blue.

A stylish moto jacket is a must-have, and Kut from the Kloth’s faux suede gem is a…

