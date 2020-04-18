Nordstrom’s Summer Staycation sale ends soon – buy these deals before they end

Yahoo Life strives to offer you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a percentage of purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

From sandals to dresses to shorts, your summer stay is about to be upgraded. (Photo: Nordstrom / Yahoo Life)

There’s no reason not to get the most out of summer, even if you don’t enjoy it as you originally planned. We take full advantage of the incoming warm weather (and the enormous discounts) by giving our cabinets a boost. Nordstrom has a massive sale for all summer stays. Whether you need new shorts, sandals or one or two pretty summer dresses, you are covered.

Keep scrolling to see our favorites.



Classic and comfortable (Photo: Nordstrom)

Classic leather slides are upgraded thanks to the semi-hidden thong belt and minimal silhouette. Wear them with jeans, leggings, shorts – or even as slippers – until you can wear them again for barbecues and campfires on the beach.



Just the thing for breezy summer nights. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Now wear this casual terry sweater with jeans over a t-shirt or tank or over a swimsuit when you go out to the pool later. You can wear it off the shoulder or as a waterfall neckline and adjust the drawstring hem.



The perfect summer dress. (Photo: Nordstrom)

This flowing dress with a little floral print is the perfect antidote to a cloakroom furrow. Pair it with flat sandals or dress it up for an elegant zoom happy hour. The cute flowers will surely brighten your day.



Roll them up, roll them down (Photo: Nordstrom)

Is it just us or do the shorts seem to get shorter every summer? This pair of Madewell is long enough – they are a 7-inch inseam – but not so long that they’re practically Bermuda. They have a flattering skyscraper and can be rolled up if you want to show more skin.



Polished enough for zoom meetings, casual enough for afternoons on the couch with Netflix. (Photo: Nordstrom)

This relaxed shirt dress is the epitome of casual coolness. The button-up style, belt and collar look together, but it’s so stretchy and comfortable you’ll want to wear it all day.

