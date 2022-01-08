Norman Lear and his wife were disturbed by George Harrison and Eric Idle playing music at a hotel in the British Virgin Islands.

Norman Lear and his wife were disturbed by George Harrison and Eric Idle playing music in a hotel in the British Virgin Islands.

Norman Lear, a TV producer, knows that George Harrison was not the “quiet Beatle.”

George and his friend, Monty Python comedian Eric Idle, were a little too loud for their hotel neighbor while on vacation in the British Virgin Islands in 1976.

Olivia, George’s wife, wrote about a particularly magical vacation they took in the British Virgin Islands in 1976 in her introduction to the reissue of George’s memoir, I Me Mine.

They were having a fantastic time.

However, for Lear, the producer of shows like All in the Family and The Jeffersons, it wasn’t the case.

Olivia wrote, “I remember Eric Idle joining us on that holiday.”

“One afternoon, we were listening to a song on a small cassette player when the doorbell rang.

Norman Lear, a television producer, introduced himself and explained that the music was too loud and was obstructing his wife’s ability to write.

“(It was 1976, before laptops, so we’d been holidaying with the clacking of the typewriter next door, hoping she wasn’t writing a book.) This minor conflict put a damper on things for a while, because it wasn’t as much fun knowing the people next door were grumbling about us.)

George and Idle’s noise bothered Lear.

When he discovered who he was complaining about, however, he quickly changed his mind.

According to George Harrison, the initial inspiration for a lyric is usually’metamorphosed’ by the song’s end.

Although the TV producer may have ruined George, Olivia, and Idle’s vacation, he quickly made amends.

“The next day, Norman discovered it was George Harrison who was playing the music and knocked on our door again, this time apologizing and pleading for George to play as much music as he liked, not that he and Eric needed much encouragement, since they always traveled with acoustic guitars.”

Thankfully, Lear gave his approval for the music to begin, as George wrote some fantastic songs during that vacation.

Being a Beatle, according to George Harrison, was like having a “previous incarnation.”

George was able to let his creative juices flow while on vacation in the British Virgin Islands that year.

Olivia claimed he wrote “Soft Touch” while he was there.

“His brief description of the songwriting process captures the mood and events that transpired around us, but there is so much more on that page for me,…

