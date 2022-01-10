Norman Lear once thanked Bob Saget for teaching him the value of ‘appreciating the moment.’

Norman Lear taught Bob Saget about ‘appreciating the moment,’ which he once thanked him for.

The news of comedian and television personality Bob Saget’s death on January 15th came as a shock to many.

The death of actors Betty White and Sidney Poitier, who both died recently, has shocked the industry.

The former Full House star’s castmates and friends have all expressed their displeasure.

Legendary producer Norman Lear, who remembered Saget as “lovely a human as he was funny” after his death, was one of them. The two men spoke about Lear’s career and life on Saget’s podcast, “Here for You,” in 2020.

Saget credited their friendship with teaching him to appreciate every moment of life during their conversation.

After the untimely deaths of iconic entertainers White and Poitier, Bob Saget’s death at the age of 65 came as yet another blow just days into the new year.

While on his “I Don’t Do Negative” comedy tour, which had just begun in Florida on January, the comedian’s body was discovered in the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

In his final tweet, he expressed his delight at the prospect of returning to stand-up comedy.

Saget tweeted, “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville.”

“It was a well-received show.

Once again, thank you to @RealTimWilkins for allowing me to open.

I had no idea I worked for two hours tonight.

This s*** has re-addicted me.

For my 2022 dates, visit http://BobSaget.com.”

The actor’s cause of death has not yet been revealed. He was best known for his role as Danny Tanner, the Tanner family’s single father on the ABC sitcom Full House in the 1980s and 1990s.

In May 2020, at the start of the pandemic, the two spoke on Saget’s podcast from afar.

“I just want to hug you so bad right now,” the late actor said to Lear.

Oh, this is going to be difficult.

However, it’s fantastic.

We get to do this because we get to.

Saget told Lear, “There’s something you taught me.”

“And I’ve tried to learn it over the years, and one of the greatest moments of my life… was being in the moment… when we first became friends…

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022