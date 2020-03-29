Norman reveals his daughter’s first name for the first time

One year after the birth of his daughter, Norman took advantage of her birthday to reveal her first name to her community.

On March 29, 2019, Norman announced in a YouTube video that he had become a father for the first time. “It’s the most beautiful thing in the world, I’m super happy, it’s a wack thing, he explained to his subscribers. And despite a few snapshots shared on social networks and one or two mentions in his show, the comedian was always careful not to give his daughter’s first name.

A step he took yesterday, sharing a snapshot with his partner and “Bianca”, which celebrated its first anniversary. “It’s been a year since it lit up our life. We are so proud of her (she already speaks 5 languages) and despite the confinement we celebrate it with dignity! Happy birthday Bianca », he wrote in caption of his photo posted on Instagram.

