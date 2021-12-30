Normani compliments Ciara on being a role model, and Ciara breaks down in tears.

Normani Applauds Ciara for Being a Role Model, and Ciara Tears Up.

Normani is giving flowers to her heroes while they are still alive to appreciate them.

The “Wild Side” singer appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, where she expresses her admiration for guest host Ciara, whom she credits with assisting her development as an artist and a woman.

The singer tells Ciara that introducing Normani’s TV debut of “Wild Side” at this year’s MTV VMAs “meant a lot” to her because of how influential her career — which spans almost 20 years — has been in Normani’s development.

“It meant a lot to me for you to share that moment, you know? You’ve always been someone I’ve looked up to,” the 25-year-old says.

“I’ve always felt like representation was so important, and I remember learning the ‘1, 2 Step’ and ‘Goodies’ in my grandmother’s living room when I was a little girl.’ You were literally a part of my earliest memories.”

You played a significant role in shaping the artist and woman I aspired to be.

You’ve really broadened my horizons.”

Ciara breaks down as she hears Normani’s confession, and the two share a sweet moment in which the 36-year-old thanks Normani for sharing and the two hold hands.

Normani has recently shown her admiration for a number of artists, including Ciara.

The singer told ET why she’s always happy to pay homage to musicians who paved the way for her success during her big night at the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards.

“They gave me the opportunity to be the Black girl that I am today and the Black artist and woman that I’ve evolved into,” she told ET. “They gave me representation at an early age so that I could tell my mother and father, ‘I want to be like Janet [Jackson],’ when I was four or five years old.”

I want to be able to dance like Ciara.

“I want to be like Beyoncé.” “What I’m seeing on TV is who I want to be, and it’s really opened my mind to the possibilities of who I’ve had the opportunity to become, which means everything to me.”

“As I previously stated.”

