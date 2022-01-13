North Kardashian, 8, flaunts her new blond braids, braces, and gold earrings in a TikTok video with her famous mother.

North Kardashian, 8, flaunts new blond braids, braces, and gold earrings in a TikTok video with her famous mother Kim Kardashian.

In the midst of his whirlwind romance with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox, the child celebrity recently spent time with her father Kanye West.

North, eight, shared a new video on her shared TikTok profile with mom Kim, 41, on Wednesday.

As she mouthed the words to the Disney Movie Encanto’s theme song, the tiny tot flaunted her new blonde and brunette braids.

As she drew her famous mother into the picture, the little girl flashed her brand new set of braces with black bands.

Kim wore no makeup for her cameo in her daughter’s video, and they used a fake ear to model jewelry for the camera.

Drop pearls, gold hoops, pearl and gold flowers, large pink hoops, and soft gold pieces were among the earrings North photographed on the model’s ear.

Her Instagram post came after an outing with her father, Kanye West, earlier this week, during which the rapper had some family fun.

On Tuesday, North, Saint, and Psalm were spotted arriving at an LA hotel with their father, who was dressed casually in a black puffer jacket over a blue hoodie.

He wore the top with black jeans and knee-high boots.

The Yeezy founder was joined by his eldest daughter, who was dressed in ripped jeans, a purple t-shirt, and matching sneakers.

She wore her long blonde braids down to her shoulders.

As the crew played games at the LA resort, Saint was seen wearing boots that looked similar to those worn by his father.

As her belongings were gathered for her, North appeared to be smiling.

Kanye’s time with his kids was in stark contrast to his days in New York with his new girlfriend Julia.

The couple has been seen on several dates in New York and Miami, and they formally announced their relationship with a series of photos for Interview Magazine.

“Julia is based in NYC, but she’s planning to fly to LA to see Kanye soon,” a source close to the actress told The Sun.

She’s also a muse for the creative, according to the insider.

The source continued, “She’s artistic but grounded.”

“It appears that Kim is a control freak, and it will be interesting to see how she handles this.”

Julia was previously married to Peter Artemiev, with whom she has a child named…

