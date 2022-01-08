North Kardashian, 8, is praised for ‘dressing better’ than her famous mother, despite the fact that she is wearing an ‘awful’ vest.

North Kardashian, 8, is praised for ‘dressing better’ than her famous mother despite wearing an ‘awful’ vest.

North Kardashian, KIM Kardashian’s 8-year-old daughter, was praised by fans for “dressing better” than her famous mother, who wore an “awful” vest.

“There’s nothing more precious than time,” Kim, 41, wrote on Instagram.

With her fans, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a sweet mother-daughter moment.

The E! star wore a puffy black vest that complemented the rest of her ensemble while walking the red carpet with her daughter.

Kim shared a photo of how her outfit looked on another person before the event.

Both of them had shades on their faces.

North put on a rainbow-colored outfit and a purse with an orange chain in another photo.

Kim used a random series of emojis as a caption for her Instagram post.

KUWTK viewers remarked in the comments section that the little one had far superior fashion sense to her mother.

North’s outfit is better than Kim’s, according to one KKUWTK fan.

“The vest is awful, sorry,” said another KUWTK fan.

“I have no idea why anyone is into the puffer vest look,” a third KUWTK fan wrote.

It’s truly revolting.”

“Do you think North styled herself? The rainbow socks are fun,” said a fourth person.

“North is me as a 13-year-old dressed up to go grocery shopping with my mother,” a commentator added.

Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, are Kim’s other children.

Julia Fox, 31, and Kanye West, 44, were spotted on a dinner date at the Carbone Restaurant in Miami, Florida on January 2nd, according to TMZ.

As they smiled at their candlelit dinner, the two appeared to be having a good time.

On the fourth of January, the couple went out on another date, this time to see Slave Play on Broadway and dine at Carbone in New York.

Since he kissed his co-star in an Aladdin skit for the NBC variety show in October 2021, comedian Pete Davidson, 28, has been linked to Kanye’s ex.

Since filing for divorce from the Flashing Lights singer in February 2021, the TV personality appears to have moved on.

North gave fans a peek inside her mother’s luxury accessories closet in a TikTok video near the end of December 2021.

Designer shoes and handbags, including a collection of Hermes Birkin and Kelly totes, appeared to be piled high on the shelves.

