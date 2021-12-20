North Kardashian, 8, shows off a gingerbread cookie in her mother’s (dollar)60 million mansion while she is on a date with Pete Davidson.

North Kardashian, 8, shows off a gingerbread cookie while her mother has a date with Pete Davidson in her (dollar)60 million mansion.

North Kardashian flaunted a massive gingerbread cookie while her mother enjoyed a “secret dinner date” with her new beau Pete Davidson.

Kim and the SNL star posed for a photo with restaurant employees after a romantic evening that included dinner and a movie.

Meanwhile, the model’s eight-year-old daughter took to TikTok to share a video from her holiday celebrations, which included a giant gingerbread cookie that was perfectly decorated and wrapped.

The tot uploaded the video to the joint account she shares with her mother, which was set to Michael Buble’s version of Holly Jolly Christmas.

Her famous mother was seen out with her comedian boyfriend on the East Coast just hours before she made the post.

While posing with the Saturday Night Live comic, 28, and KKW Beauty founder, 41, a staffer at Angelina’s Ristorante on Staten Island smiled.

Scott Disick, who was also at the movies with Pete and Kim, appeared in a second photo posted to the restaurant’s Instagram account.

“Thank you for having dinner at Angelina’s last night, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Scott Disick, and others,” the caption read.

“It was a pleasure to serve you; please return at any time.”

Pete and Kim had only appeared in one other social media post together before this one.

Despite the fact that the restaurant hasn’t released any photos from the event, sources claim it was lavish.

Details of the night out were revealed in a TikTok video posted on Sunday.

The user claimed to have spoken with Angelina’s owner, who claimed to have said they “set up the third floor for them.”

“They’re going to have champagne pouring for them,” she said.

“The back way,” as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum put it, was how he got into the restaurant.

“Oh yeah! They’re here!” exclaimed a TikTok user.

Kim and Pete were photographed laughing in the car after getting a private ride to Angelina Jolie’s.

Kim’s first boyfriend since her breakup with Kanye West is the comedian.

In February, she filed for divorce, and just a few weeks ago, she filed to become legally single.

North, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, are the children of the former couple.

Kim and Pete were spotted at the movies in Pete’s hometown of Staten Island before heading to Angelina Jolie’s.

They were caught on camera walking side by side through a theater lobby, passing by a Christmas tree.

At the Atrium Stadium Cinemas, they kept it casual.

After she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October, Kim and Pete were first linked.

Both of their lips were pressed together…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.