North Kardashian, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, displays a ‘huge MESS’ inside a (dollar)60 million mansion that was ’caused by her Elf On The Shelf.’

KIM KARDASHIAN is an entrepreneur, lawyer-in-training, and successful businesswoman.

She’s no match for an Elf on the Shelf, though.

A group of Santa’s little spies have taken over a countertop in Kim’s home and are throwing one heck of a party, according to an Instagram video taken by daughter North.

One elf is seen hanging upside down from the ceiling, another is rocking out next to the boom box speakers and glowing disco balls, and a third is flashing a dollar bill around, all while Jingle Bell Rock plays in the background.

The floor is littered with confetti and small candies.

North can be heard saying, “Oh my gosh.”

“Are the elves having a dance party?” says the narrator.

Each of Kim’s children has their own cup of cocoa: North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint.

There’s also another cup, which appears to be for North’s BFF, Ryan Romulus.

“They made hot chocolate for us?” North exclaimed.

“They created a shambles and threw a party.”

They threw a huge bash!”

Maybe Pete Davidson, Kim’s new love, will be invited to the next party.

Despite the fact that the SNL comedian was nowhere to be seen during the Elves’ wild night, word on the street is that he is getting ready to meet Kim’s children.

According to The Sun, Kim Jenner intends to introduce her new boyfriend to her children at her mother Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party.

The reality star has four children with ex Kanye West: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

“He hasn’t met her kids yet,” an insider told The Sun exclusively. “Kim didn’t want to rush introducing a new man into their lives.”

He understands why she wanted to protect them.

“However, things are heating up, and she wants him to spend the holidays with her.”

“Having him around for the party would be a simple way to have him around without making it too complicated for the kids.”

Kim, 41, is still keen to keep her romance hidden from her children, according to the source, and she has no plans to reveal it at the party.

However, the new couple may be setting themselves up for an awkward situation, particularly if Kanye decides to attend.

“Kim and Pete are looking forward to spending time together over Christmas and New Year, they’ve been having so much fun,” a source exclusively told The Sun.

“(Pete) has been invited to Kris’ annual Christmas Eve party, but he is hesitant and nervous about attending because he knows how much the family loves Kanye – and how difficult it is for him to find the…

