North Kardashian is yelled at by Kim Kardashian for going on TikTok Live while the 8-year-old films her famous mother lying in bed.

North Kardashian was yelled at by Kim Kardashian for filming her in bed on TikTok Live.

“Mom, I’m alive!” exclaimed the eight-year-old as she stormed into the KUWTK star’s bedroom.

“No stop, you’re not allowed to!” Kim yelled from her bed, where she was scrolling through her phone in her pajamas.

“OK, bye,” North said, turning the camera away from her famous mother.

“North!” Kim exclaimed, not satisfied with her daughter’s behavior.

“Is she still alive?”

“I don’t know,” said a woman’s voice, which fans assumed was the children’s nanny.

Kim has four children with ex-husband Kanye West, 44, with whom she divorced in February.

North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, who are six, three, and two years old, are the exes’ children.

Kanye has made it clear that he wants Kim back, even though she has moved on and is now dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Kanye recently pleaded with Kim to reunite at Drake’s concert.

“I need you to run right back to me,” the rapper rapped several times before adding, “More specifically, Kimberly.”

While the crowd erupted in applause as the plea was made, Kim appears dissatisfied with the attention.

After Kanye “embarrassed” Kim with his pleas, Kim filed to become legally single.

“This is absolutely true regarding Kim filing documents to become legally single and change her last name back to just Kardashian,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

According to the source, Kanye West’s concert on Thursday night was the final straw for Kim.

“As soon as he put her on the spot and embarrassed her in front of their children and her family by saying, ‘Run back to me Kimberly,'” they said.

Kim was in attendance with her children Saint and North, as well as Kendall Jenner.

Kim “needed to take action right away,” according to the insider, and she contacted her attorney.

“She didn’t see any other option,” they explained.

Kanye is not only upsetting Kim and her family, but the things he says to her are also confusing their children.”

According to the outlet’s source, Kanye’s public claims may be confusing Kim’s children, who are getting older and “understand what he’s saying and what’s going on.”

Kim’s marital status can be changed by becoming legally single, while she and Kanye work out the remaining details of their divorce.

Kim has already begun working on arrangements with her partner.

