North Kardashian, Kim Kardashian’s 8-year-old daughter, has transformed into her famous mother.

North Kardashian, Kim Kardashian’s 8-year-old daughter, has transformed into a replica of her famous mother.

NORTH West is slowly but steadily emulating her famous mother, Kim Kardashian, by dressing in similar styles and resembling her on a daily basis.

North, like many of her family members, is a fashion icon despite her young age.

Kim recently shared photos of herself and her 8-year-old daughter North twinning at a fashion show.

The two wore identical all-black ensembles.

Kim wore a black puffer vest with black pants and a form-fitting black top.

North, on the other hand, was dressed in a sloppy black shirt, black shorts, and rainbow socks.

Kim wore her long dark hair loose, and her hair was braided.

Fans have long claimed that the two resemble each other, though many believe Kim’s younger daughter, Chicago, resembles her more.

North is, without a doubt, a young Kim.

North has grown to resemble her mother more and more over the years.

The following is a timeline of North’s development over time.

On mom Kris Jenner’s daytime TV show, Kim and her estranged husband Kanye West shared the first photo of North.

Fans immediately noticed how much North resembled her mother Kim after seeing the photo.

When a side-by-side comparison of their baby photos began circulating online, the conversation heated up.

North has been a fashion icon since he was a child.

Even as a toddler, she was dressed to the nines when she went out with her mother, Kim, 41.

The two would dress in similar styles on occasion, usually when they went to fashion shows together.

North, like her mother, was a fashionista even on ordinary days.

She famously wore matching tutus to dance class with her cousin Penelope, who takes after her mother Kourtney Kardashian.

For as long as she can remember, North has treated the world like a runway.

She’s famous for wearing a faux fur look in New York, but it’s far from her most fashionable ensemble.

She’s no stranger to fashion labels, just like her mother Kim and even dad Kanye.

She wears designer clothes on a regular basis, evolving her style over time to suit her changing tastes and the times.

She was frequently seen as a small child walking alongside her famous mother or hanging on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s hip in outfits that were more stylish than most adults.

North is known for wearing her hair down around her shoulders in long braids.

Kim, her mother, was once seen wearing the same outfit as her.

It’s been fascinating to watch her hair change.

North has worn curly styles and chic up-dos in addition to braided hairstyles.

Much of North’s upbringing has been captured by cameras, whether it’s on the…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.