North Kardashian, Kim Kardashian’s 8-year-old daughter, takes fans inside her fashionista mother’s luxury shoe closet in the family’s (dollar)60 million mansion.

North Kardashian, KIM Kardashian’s stylish daughter, invited fans into their (dollar)60 million LA mansion to see her stylish mother’s luxury accessory closet.

In her most recent TikTok video, the eight-year-old showed off the shelves piled high with designer shoes and bags.

North flaunted her braces while standing in the closet and lip-syncing to Bruno Mars’ Locked Out Of Heaven.

The video then flipped through various frames of the youngster wearing various sunglasses at a high speed.

Kim’s vast collection of Hermes Birkin and Kelly totes in various colors could be seen behind her in one corner.

In another, there was a display of the 41-year-old’s high-end footwear, which included everything from glittery slingbacks to bright platforms.

The closet was modern and uncluttered, with minimalist white shelving, in keeping with Kim’s style.

The founder of Skims was absent from the video, which will come as no surprise to fans given how much time she has spent with her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

They sparked romance rumors after locking lips during Kim’s hosting debut of the sketch show on Saturday Night Live in October.

They went on a romantic dinner in Staten Island earlier this month and had a sweet movie date.

Kim was seen leaving Pete’s New York home after spending the weekend with him.

They reunited in Los Angeles a few days later and were seen having breakfast together at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Fountain Coffee Room.

Meanwhile, Kanye West made his most public show of support for Kim by spending (dollar)4.5 million on a house across the street from her Hidden Hills compound in Los Angeles.

He reportedly paid well above the asking price for the 1955 compound, which he intends to demolish and renovate.

According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, Kanye purchased the home in order to be closer to his children following his divorce from Kim.

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce in February.

North, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, are their four children.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.