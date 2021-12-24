North Kardashian, Kim Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter, flaunts her new BRACES on TikTok ahead of Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve bash.

North Kardashian, Kim Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter, flaunts her new BRACES on TikTok before Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve bash.

North Kardashian, KIM Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter, flaunted her new braces in a TikTok video before Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party.

North seemed ecstatic about the new addition to her teeth.

North, Kim’s daughter, took to TikTok to express her delight.

“Oh my gosh, I got my braces!” exclaimed North.

She licked her pearly whites and smiled at the camera, proudly displaying the new addition to her mouth.

The clip didn’t allow for comments.

Kim and North have been bonding over their TikTok account.

Many rooms of Kim’s (dollar)60 million mansion have been shown off, including North’s own all-pink bedroom.

North received her new braces just hours before the Kardashians’ annual Christmas Eve bash.

The event has been held by the family since 1978, with the exception of last year, when they were unable to attend due to Covid.

Pete Davidson, Kim’s new romantic interest, will be at the Christmas Eve party.

The beauty mogul is said to have extended invitations to both her ex Kanye West and her new beau, but she isn’t interested in causing any drama.

Kim, on the other hand, can’t “barely stand being in the same room” with Kanye and “doesn’t want him to attend,” according to a source.

Kanye has made it clear that he wants them to get back together and work on their marriage, but Kim retaliated by filing for single status in their divorce – and is eager to move on with Pete.

“Kim wants to get along with Kanye because he is the father of her children, but she has moved on while he hasn’t,” the insider said.

“Kanye is welcome to attend the Christmas Eve party because he is family, and she is focused on co-parenting, but she does not want to create a scene.”

“Kim would prefer he didn’t come because she doesn’t get along with him right now and they can barely be in the same room.”

“She knows it’ll be awkward if Pete shows up, and she really doesn’t want them to be at the same party,” the source continued.

“Kim is desperate for Pete to come home for the holidays; her entire family adores him, and he’s made her smile again.”

“She’s hoping Kanye comes to his senses because their marriage is over and she just wants to move on with her life.”

Kim, Kanye, and Pete’s representatives have been contacted for comment by The Sun.

According to The Sun, Kim plans to introduce her new boyfriend to her kids at her mother Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party.

