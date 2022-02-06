North Kardashian’s TikTok was removed from her phone by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West because he forbids his children from using social media.

North West’s TikTok account has been deactivated, and her mother Kim Kardashian and father Kanye West are still fighting over her social media presence.

Kanye has been enraged by North’s posting to the video sharing site without his permission, as the feud between the reality star and rapper continues.

After her eight-year-old went live without her knowledge, mom Kim apparently made the decision to remove TikTok from her daughter’s phone.

North and Kim, 41, still have a joint Instagram account, and the two recently shared a new post, much to Ye’s chagrin.

On Friday, the Donde rapper expressed his displeasure by posting a still from one of her videos on Instagram.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE, I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL,” he captioned his first of many posts.

He also shared a screenshot of the site’s terms of service, which state that users must be at least 13 years old.

TikTok confirmed plans to review the account, which was created in November 2021, just hours later, according to Hollywood Unlocked.

According to the website, the company said in a statement, “After this was brought to our attention, we saw what was posted on social media, and the account is currently under review.”

According to TMZ sources, the account passed the company’s minors’ terms and conditions after review.

According to Hollywoodlife, Kim is considering “legal action” against the father of her children in light of the recent chaos.

Kanye, 44, is alleged to have been “making false accusations that are extremely damaging,” according to a source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum.

“If he continues to pursue her in this manner, her lawyers will be forced to take legal action to protect her and” her children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

“This type of behavior from Kanye is the reason she filed for divorce in the first place,” the insider claimed.

Kanye resurfaced on Instagram with yet another post as Kim considers her next move.

He posted a screenshot of a tweet from a supporter’s account on Twitter.

On the page, the headline “Kanye West Shades Kim Kardashian Over North West on TikTok” was changed to “Kanye West Shades Kim Kardashian Over North West on TikTok.”

“Corrected: Kanye West wants a say in how his children are raised,” the new headline read.

“MY CHILDREN ARE NOT A GAME TO ME,” wrote the rapper on Instagram.

