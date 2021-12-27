North West and Chicago recreated their mother’s ‘SNL’ outfit on Christmas Eve.

Like mother, like daughters! It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family goes all out for their Christmas Eve bash.

But, thanks to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post on Monday, December 27, it’s safe to say that North and Chicago West had the most fierce fashion this year.

The little ones not only wore matching outfits for the evening, but they also channeled one of their mother’s most iconic looks of the year: her pink velvet Balenciaga ensemble from her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Both girls wore pink velour outfits from head to toe, but put their own spin on the haute couture.

North paired her turtleneck and wide-leg pants with puffy slides, demonstrating her flair for fashion over the years.

Her outfit, on the other hand, was given a western twist by Chicago, who paired her jumpsuit with purple cowgirl boots.

The 41-year-old Skims founder didn’t repeat her now-famous hot pink ensemble for the family gathering, opting instead for a more traditional silhouette.

She was dressed in a brown ensemble that included a dress and boots that went all the way down to her ankles.

It didn’t take long for fans to notice the fabulous fashion moment, and they quickly took over the comments section.

“Northie, you look exactly like mommy baby,” one user said, while others noted that Chicago is Kim’s “twin.”

North, Chicago, and Kim weren’t the only ones who dressed up for the evening.

Khloé Kardashian looked stunning in a Celia Kritharioti mesh gown that complemented True’s silver gown perfectly, and the 37-year-old Good American founder debuted a new ‘do for the evening thanks to hairstylist Justine Marjan.

Marjan captioned a photo of Khloé on Instagram, “Festive Barbie fresh and style for Xmas eve.”

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, who are both styled by Dani Michelle, also dressed up for the occasion.

The 26-year-old model wore a black Carolina Herrera gown with a sleek bun and smoky glam, while the 42-year-old Poosh founder dazzled in an emerald Saint Laurent mini dress with fur trimming.

She wore it with a bright red lip and red platform heels.

Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, didn’t seem to like it.

