North West Displays Her Family’s Christmas Decor, Including Her Lizards’

North West Displays Her Family’s Christmas Decorations, Which Include Her Lizards’

On TikTok, North West demonstrates how the Kardashians celebrate the holidays, which includes decorating their lizard enclosure.

North West is ready for the holidays, so deck the halls with holly boughs.

On Sunday, December 12th,

North, 8, shared the family’s Christmas preparations on her newly created TikTok account, which she shares with her mother Kim Kardashian.

While North shared a beautiful photo of her family’s holiday decorations throughout the house, she also took the time to mention how her two pet lizards, Bean and Cheese, are getting into the spirit.

North can be heard from behind the camera narrating as she introduces her two pets in the video.

She explained, “This is my lizard Cheese.”

“Bean, my lizard,” says the character.

“This is their stocking,” she adds as she pans the camera to the side, where a gray stocking has been hung between both of their enclosures.

While Bean and Cheese may be in the holiday spirit, North’s mother has made it clear that she has no warm feelings for her cold-blooded friends.

“My mother despises them,” she confessed.

“Because they have worms, which my mother thinks are disgusting.”

North revealed that the house had been transformed into a winter wonderland elsewhere in the house.

The two TikTok videos, set to Mariah Carey’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” showcased their all-white decor, which included two large deer figurines, gingerbread men cookie jars, colorful ornaments, and an Elf on the Shelf perched in their Christmas tree.

The six stockings hung with care by the chimney were the most noticeable decorations.

Each one was embroidered with the name of a family member, including Kim’s father, Kanye “Ye” West, who Kim divorced in February.

On Friday, December 7, the SKIMS founder filed an additional document to change her marital status to single.

After dating comedian Pete Davidson for ten weeks, she broke up with him.

However, there’s no word on whether Pete will be wearing a stocking in the near future!

