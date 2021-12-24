North West, Kim Kardashian’s 8-year-old daughter, makes a cute TikTok video debuting her braces.

North West, Kim Kardashian’s 8-year-old daughter, Debuts Her Braces in Adorable TikTok Video

North Kardashian, Kim Kardashian’s and Kanye West’s eldest child, debuted her new braces for the first time, and her joy was contagious.

The 8-year-old debuted her new look in a TikTok video on Thursday, December 23.

She exclaimed in the video, “Oh, my gosh! I got my braces!” before flashing a big smile and running her tongue over her top row of teeth.

On her bottom teeth, she does not have braces.

North was born in June 2013 to Kardashian, 41, and West, 44.

They also have a 6-year-old son, Saint, a 3-year-old daughter, Chicago, and a 2-year-old son, Psalm.

After six years of marriage, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce from the rapper in February.

Her eldest daughter “intimidates” the Skims founder, she admitted earlier this month.

“North West is Kanye West’s daughter,” she said on the “Honestly With Bari Weiss” podcast on December 16th.

“Forget about it; she’s his identical twin.”

In November, Kardashian allowed North to start a joint TikTok account with her, but the transition to social media has been bumpy.

She addressed a recent live video in which she scolded North while lying in bed on the podcast.

The reality star explained, “There are rules in my house.”

“She felt terrible about it and expressed her regret to me.

‘I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble, and I’m really sorry,’ she said, and she received it.”

On December 14, Kardashian made headlines when she shared a text message from Mason, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 12-year-old son, warning her about what he learned while using social media.

“Hello, I don’t mean to offend North, but I don’t think she should do the live shows unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might say things that aren’t correct and stuff like that,” Mason wrote, adding that North would “regret” going live again.

“I would do the lives the same way she did, and now I regret saying one of the things I said.”

To be safe, just in case.”

“I appreciate you looking out Mason,” Kim responded.

And I concur.

I don’t feel as bad as she does.

