North West, Kim Kardashian’s daughter, intimidates her more than politicians.

Kim Kardashian West is a reality TV star, entrepreneur, and socialite, to name a few of her accomplishments.

Above all, she is a mother to four beautiful children with her estranged husband, Kanye West.

Kardashian West’s beloved children are North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, and it seems like it was only yesterday that she became a mother.

North West is the family’s oldest daughter, and her famous mother, Kim Kardashian West, tells Redbook that the eight-year-old is a bit sassy! As most parents will admit, parenting isn’t easy, even for someone as famous as Kardashian West.

She has to deal with four different personalities on top of her hectic work schedule, and she makes every effort to spend as much time as possible with her children.

Now, the reality star and aspiring attorney admits that her daughter North, rather than politicians, intimidates her.

People in positions of power can easily intimidate you, and Kim Kardashian West is no exception.

Fans were surprised, to say the least, when she recently revealed that her daughter North intimidates her more than well-known politicians.

During a recent interview, the mother of four was asked who most intimidates her, and she replied:

“I was going to say politicians, but they don’t intimidate me.

North, it’s possible it’ll just be my daughter.”

It makes perfect sense, given that the young girl, even at the age of eight, has a strong personality.

Her family is concerned for her safety after she shared a recording of the family’s home on TikTok without permission.

Kardashian West’s name is frequently mentioned by other celebrities, which should come as no surprise.

North, predictably, joins in the fun, roasting her mother whenever she gets the chance and clearly enjoying herself.

According to Teen Vogue, the eight-year-old not only chastised her mother for pretending to be a fan of Olivia Rodrigo, but she also chose to roast Kardashian West’s (dollar)20 million minimalist home, calling it “ugly” and claiming, “It’s all white.”

“Who lives in such a way?”

Kardashian West appears to be unfazed by the mockery and intimidation, claiming that her parenting philosophy is to be as open and honest as possible.

“I really try not to lie,” she says.

I’d prefer…

