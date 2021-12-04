North West’s age is unknown.

What is the age of North West?

North West, KIM Kardashian West’s daughter, has become a TikTok sensation.

Kim Kardashian West and her daughter North West launched a joint TikTok account with the username @kimandnorth earlier this week.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North West, is a multi-millionaire.

The parents of the child have been well-known for over a decade and are among the world’s most famous people.

On June 15, 2021, North, also known as Northie, reached the age of eight.

The Kardashian mini-me is well-known in her own right as a children’s fashion icon.

North appears to be following in her parents’ footsteps in terms of fashion, often dressed in the most fashionable clothes and her father’s clothing line.

North and her cousin Penelope (Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter) have become the most popular TikTok stars.

To have their own account on TikTok, users must be 13 years old.

The two mini celebrities, on the other hand, do not meet that age requirement, but they are able to have accounts because they share them with their mothers.

Penelope’s (@pandkourt) account is a joint account with Kim.

North and Kim’s TikTok account has over 1.3 million followers and is growing.

Northie is not Kim and Kanye’s only child; they also have three other children.

North, the eldest of the four Kardashian West children, is eight years old.

Saint West, who is five years old, is the second oldest.

Chicago West was born on January 15, 2018, and will celebrate his fourth birthday next month.

Psalm West, the family’s youngest member, turned two years old on May 9, 2021.

Kim gave birth to North and Saint, but due to health issues, she had to use a surrogate for Chicago and Psalm.

Kim said on Ellen DeGeneres’ show in September 2021 that her four children are “all so different.”

