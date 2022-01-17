‘Not Even on Our Radar’: Why Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Won’t Sing Together on ‘1883’

‘Not Even on Our Radar,’ Tim McGraw says of his and Faith Hill’s refusal to sing together on ‘1883’.

Taylor Sheridan’s new show 1883, which stars real-life husband and wife country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, has taken away most of the sting from Yellowstone’s season 4 finale.

The spinoff, like Yellowstone, has already set some records.

It has shattered the Paramount(plus) record for most-watched original series of all time.

We doubt that the company’s records will end there.

1883 is shaping up to be just as exciting and dramatic as Yellowstone, despite only having five episodes so far.

One thing fans shouldn’t expect to see on the show any time soon is McGraw and Hill singing together.

James and Margaret Dutton, played by McGraw and Hill, are the great-grandparents of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner in Yellowstone.

Friday Night Lights, The Blind Side, and Tomorrowland have all featured McGraw in their casts.

Hill, on the other hand, has held her own in 1883 so far, despite the fact that he has more acting experience than his wife.

Aside from acting, when fans see the couple, the first thing that comes to mind is their music.

Since the 1990s, both singers have given us some of the best country songs.

As a result, it’s only natural for fans to assume they’d use their singing abilities in an 1883 scene.

It appears that it is not even on their radar, which is disappointing.

During a December interview with Taste of Country,

Fans shouldn’t expect to see the Duttons singing together in 1883 anytime soon, according to McGraw.

“This show is more about the epic score than it is about songs or anything like that,” McGraw explained.

That doesn’t rule out the possibility that 1883 influenced McGraw’s songwriting.

‘You’ll Hate Me at the End of This Thing,’ says ‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan to ‘1883’ star Sam Elliott.

McGraw is a musician at heart, so it’s impossible for him not to be inspired to write songs about everything his character goes through in 1883, but that doesn’t mean he can see the Duttons performing.

“I mean, it’s inspired me to write songs with a theme that sometimes revolve around some of the things that happen on the show,” McGraw continued.

“It’s not going to be a show where we’re going to be singing.”

McGraw chuckled, “We’re not going to turn it into a Broadway play.”

“I can’t imagine my character, James, ever being…

