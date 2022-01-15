‘Not Finna Let This Happen,’ Kanye West claims about Kim Kardashian not inviting him to Chicago’s birthday party.

‘Not Finna Let This Happen,’ Kanye West claims, claiming that Kim Kardashian did not invite him to Chicago’s birthday party.

While Kim Kardashian and her family celebrated their daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday, Kanye West, her estranged husband, claimed he was unable to attend.

“Y’all, I was just wishing my daughter a happy birthday in front of the whole world.”

“There’s nothing legal that says this is the kind of game that’s being played,” the Yeezy designer, 44, claimed during an Instagram Live from his car on Saturday, January 15, according to TMZ. “It’s the kind of thing that has really affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing.”

This year, I’m taking command of my story.”

“I’m being the best father — the Ye version of a father — and I’m not going to let this happen,” he continued.

Happy birthday, Chicago.

I love you, and I’m just posting this because I need your help.”

After attempting to communicate with the 41-year-old Selfish author, the Illinois native was expelled from the family’s celebrations.

“I called Kim and texted the nannies.

“I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s ex], he asked Khloé, and no one will give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now,” West claimed on social media.

“That’ll leave an impression on her that I wasn’t there for her.”

The “Heartless” rapper went on to say that he “was supposed” to be in Miami, where he was planning to record his next album, but that he shifted his plans to be able to take his kids to school — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, and Psalm, 2 — and be “there for them” in their daily lives.

While the KKW Beauty founder hasn’t responded to her estranged husband’s new allegations, she did share a sweet birthday tribute for their daughter on Saturday.

“Today is my birthday baby girl Chi Chi’s 4th birthday! She is my independent baby girl twin.”

You are the world’s most lovable, huggable, and snugglable baby girl.

“The ultimate princess,” the Dancing With the Stars alum captioned a photo of herself on Instagram.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating with all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could want.

