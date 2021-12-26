Maya Vander describes her ‘difficult’ Christmas after her pregnancy loss as ‘not the Christmas Eve I Envisioned.’

I’m still in excruciating pain.

Following her pregnancy loss announcement earlier this month, Maya Vander has opened up about how her family celebrated Christmas while still processing her loss.

“This isn’t the kind of Christmas Eve I was expecting.”

On Saturday, December 25, the Selling Sunset actress, 39, captioned an Instagram photo of her and her husband holding their two children, Aiden, 2, and Elle, 18 months, in front of their Christmas tree with the caption, “This was the day Mason would have come home with us.”

“My child has been dead for two weeks now.”

In the photo, I’m smiling, but believe me when I say it’s been a challenge.

This is the first time I’ve ever felt so sad.”

“Our family is taking things one day at a time and doing our best for the kids,” she wrote in her Facebook post.

The generosity and messages that have been sent to me have left me speechless.

I’d like to wish everyone a joyous holiday season, and I hope and believe that after the storm comes the.”

Christine Quinn, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young), and Amanza Smith, among her Netflix co-stars, expressed their condolences and seasonal greetings in response to her emotional note.

“You are so loved,” Chrishell Stause said on Instagram on Saturday.

I’m wishing you and your family many rainbows.”

Vanessa Villela, a Season 4 newcomer, responded, “Love you my beautiful Mayan, sending you a big hug!!!!”

After announcing her third pregnancy in July, Vander confirmed on December 10 that she had delivered a stillborn son.

“Yesterday was the hardest day of my life,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I gave birth to a stillborn baby when I was 38 weeks pregnant.”

I’d heard of it before, but I never expected to be among the statistics.

I get to take a memory box home instead of delivering a baby.

I don’t want anyone to have to go through this.

What was supposed to be a routine weekly checkup turned into a nightmare I had not anticipated.

Given the fact that I am open about my pregnancies.

