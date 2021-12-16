Nothing Can Save Kim Kardashian’s ‘Irremediably Broken’ Marriage to Kanye West, according to the Divorce Docs.

Despite Kanye West’s protests, Kim Kardashian is ready to divorce her husband, telling the court that she will agree to “any conditions” to become legally single.

The court documents filed by the reality TV star’s lawyer on Friday, December 10 have been obtained by E! News and TMZ.

“The marriage between the two parties has irreparably broken down.”

The paperwork states that “[Kardashian] no longer wishes to marry [West].”

“There is no doubt that the parties’ marriage is no longer viable.”

[Kardashian] does not want to reconcile with [West] and wishes to end their marriage.

Irreconcilable differences have caused the marriage to irreversibly break down, and there is no way to save it through counseling or other means.”

Since filing for divorce in February, Kardashian claims that West, 44, who recently changed his name to Ye, and his legal team have “been non-responsive” to her attempts to “move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution.”

In the filing, the KKW Beauty CEO, who also wants to reclaim her maiden name, reiterated her request.

“Our marriage has irreversibly broken down due to irreconcilable differences that existed and continue to exist between [West] and me.

“At this time, no counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value,” the documents state.

“It will cause no harm to [West] if our marriage is immediately dissolved, especially because we followed the terms of our premarital agreement throughout our marriage and kept our assets separate property.”

“[West] and I both deserve the chance to start over,” she says.

As a result, I am requesting that our marital status be bifurcated and terminated.”

North, 8, and Chicago, 3, are the designer’s daughters, while Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, are the rapper’s sons.

West has publicly claimed that he hasn’t received the paperwork following Kardashian’s legal action to end their six-year marriage.

“We don’t even have a divorce.”

“So how do we — because it’s no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together,” the Grammy winner said in November on Revolt’s “Drink Champs.”

“I’d like to be with their parents — I’d like to be with them.”

