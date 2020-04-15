Nothing Holding Him Back: Shawn Mendes’ 5 Best Moments in His First 5 Years

A great deal can occur in five years. Simply ask Shawn Mendes.

In the half-decade because the superstar shared his launching cd Handwritten with the globe on April 14, 2015, we’ve viewed as a child became a man as well as a Vine celebrity (ah, the excellent old days) became one of the greatest pop artists in the world. With 3 cds under his belt, Shawn has actually created a legion of fans thanks, partly, to his steady stream of hits, his readiness to be open about things like his fight with anxiousness, and also, certainly, his incredible excellent looks. There’s a reason he signed with Wilhelmina Models in 2016 and also began stripping down to his Calvins in 2019. As well as it’s not simply because his songs is great.

Considering that we fulfilled him, Shawn’s gone on to break records, make background, and find himself in the midst of a fan-favorite love, all while dropping bop after bop. And also while we can sit right here and also rattle off a list of all his achievements in these first few years, we assumed we ‘d commemorate with the five ideal moments from what’s proven already to be a remarkable profession.

1. When Handwritten debuted at No. 1 atop the United States Billboard 200 graph after its release, itself coming nine months after his self-titled major tag EP debuted at No. 5, Shawn was merely 16 years of ages. Therefore, the achievement made him the youngest musician to debut on the top of the graph given that Justin Bieber did five years prior with his album My World 2.0. As well as the two have been encountering contrasts ever since.

2. After “In My Blood,” the lead solitary from his self-titled third studio cd, topped the Billboard Adult Top 40 chart in 2018, it made him the very first and also just musician to ever before have four No. 1 singles on the graph prior to even turning 20. When the tune covered the chart.), (He was just days shy of his 20th birthday on August 8 His previous 3 tracks to zoom up that specific graph were “Stitches,” “Treat You Better” as well as “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.” Considering that then, he’s seen 2 even more songs cover that chart: “If I Can’t Have You” and “Señorita.” (More on that last track in a second.)

3. The shower scenes in the “Lost in Japan” video. No explanation essential.

4. When his self-titled workshop album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon its release on May 25, 2018, it made him the third-youngest musician ever to have each of his initial three albums leading the chart. (Illuminate, launched in September 2016, was the second.) The various other two to have done it? Miley Cyrus as well as Bieber, certainly.

5. 4 years after the launch of their duet “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” Shawn and also girlfriend Camila Cabello made the individual expert again with their hit solitary “Señorita,” which located itself atop the Billboard Hot 100 in August 2019. It would be the first of Shawn’s songs to top the critical singles chart, but something tells it definitely won’t be his last.

Congrats on an incredible first 5 years, Shawn! We can’t wait to see what the next five have in store.