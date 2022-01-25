“Nothing Prepared Me,” Jeannie Mai says of her postpartum experience.

Jeannie Mai updates us on her new life as a mother.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-host took to Instagram on Monday to share an unfiltered look at her postpartum body as well as a candid look at life since she and her husband Jeezy welcomed their first child together.

“While being a new mom is the most thrilling experience I’ve ever had, nothing prepared me for postpartum.

“NOTHING,” Jeannie revealed. “No book I’ve read, no advice I’ve received could have compiled ALL the things I’d need just to sit, lay down, walk, or even hold our baby.”

“This is me just a few days after giving birth, and my God, I’ve been LIVING in these @fridamom briefs.”

They’re the best damned thing! They’re LEGIT!”

Jeannie went on to say that the post-pregnancy period has been the most difficult so far, but that she is happy and recovering.

“The fourth trimester has been the most difficult yet,” she continued, “but I’m a happy, healing mom over here (hashtag)postpartum.”

Jeannie, 43, and Jeezy, 44, who have yet to reveal the gender of their baby, named him Jenkins on Jan.

twenty-first

Jeannie gave viewers a tour of the baby’s nursery in a video posted on her Hello Hunnay YouTube channel, where she revealed that they named their child Monaco Mai Jenkins.

Baby Monaco’s name, according to Jeannie, is a nod to the first place where she and Jeezy solidified their relationship.

After considering giving the baby the name Jeezy, Jeannie and Jeezy decided on something more personal.

Prior to the baby’s name being revealed, Jeannie pointed to a picture of a bridge and told the story of how she and the “Put On” rapper had a three-hour conversation while she was alone on the bridge.

“This photo was taken in Monaco, France, which is why this nursery is named after baby J’s middle name.”

“That’s really the theme of the nursery, what Monaco is about,” the new mom continued after revealing the wall decal with the baby’s name on it.

Family, memories, travel, discussions, and pivotal moments in my and Jeezy’s lives all contributed to our arrival in Monaco.”

On January 11, the couple announced their arrival in Monaco.

